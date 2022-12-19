World Cup football | HS chose the best players of the games – there is a surprise name on the list

HS Urheilu’s star lineup for the World Cup includes 4 French, 3 Croatian, 2 Argentinian and one player from both Morocco and England.

Helsinki Sanomat’s sports delivery selected the best players and the star line-up of the World Cup. There was no competition for the selection of the best player, but there is also a surprise in the list of the best.

In the opinion of HS’s sports department, the best player of the World Cup is the captain of Argentina Lionel Messi. He received more half-votes (45) in the six journalists’ vote than the second and third place in the vote combined. Deservedly.

Messi scored 7 goals in the tournament, gave 3 assists leading to goals and created the majority of the most dangerous situations in Argentina’s attacks. The overtime goal of the final match seemed to decide the championship, but even after that, Argentina needed Messi in the penalty shootout. He played for Argentina in the World Cup and did what was expected of him almost throughout his playing career in no less than five World Cups.

Second sex sports editorial voted France’s attacking star and goalscorer Kylian Mbappe’s (21 votes) and in third place the same country that excelled in the midfield and found new features in itself as a player in the Games Antoine Griezmann (20).

Mbappe scored 8 goals and provided 2 assists in the tournament. If Messi has a crown prince, it is precisely Mbappe, a teammate from Paris Saint-Germain, without him the final match would have been Argentina’s victory already in regular time.

Antoine Griezmann didn’t feast on goals, and he didn’t succeed in the final, but his assists were the best in the games and Mbappe especially benefited from his assists.

The most powerful attackers of the tournament are France’s Kylian Mbappe and Argentina’s Lionel Messi.

The vote the fourth place was taken unexpectedly but deservedly by the captain of the Iranian national team Ehsan Hajsafi.

Hajsafi led the protest of Iranians for the rights of women in her own country and against the Iranian regime that distributes death sentences to protesters.

“Hajsafi showed his solidarity with the protesters in his country and positioned himself on the same front with them. It’s a really brave act in an authoritarian country,” as Ari Virtanen wrote in his comment.

Iran’s Ehsan Hajsafi openly criticized the conditions in his country and stood up to support women fighting for their rights.

“We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy. We are here [MM-kisoissa]but that doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t be their voice or that we shouldn’t respect them,” Hajsafi said According to The Guardian.

In addition to the above mentioned, the best defender of the games, Morocco, made the list of the best Achraf Hakimi and Croatia’s experienced midfielder Luka Modric.

of the World Cup for the star team, sports editorial selected 4 French, 3 Croatian, 2 Argentine and one player from both Morocco and England.

HS’s sports department chose Croatia as the best goalkeeper of the Games by Dominic Livakovićthe best defender of Morocco by Achraf Hakima midfielder for France Antoine Griezmann and the best striker Lionel Messi’s.

In addition to those selected for the star lineup, the following players also received votes: Emiliano Martinez (Argentina), Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands), Roman Saiss (Morocco), Raphael Varane (France), Ibrahima Konaté (France), Enzo Fernández (Argentina), Marcelo Brozović (Croatia). , Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco) and Julián Álvarez (Argentina).

The following journalists participated in making the determinations: Jan Vilén, Ismo Uusitupa, Ari Virtanen, Mikko Pajala, Riku Teiskonlahti and Erkki Kylmänen.

Read more: Messi is the best of all time, but the World Cup tournament left one question

Read more: Argentina and Messi won the World Cup – France’s Mbappé scored a hat trick

Read more: The king is crowned, long live the new kings

Read more: Messi got the cape on and the trophy in his hands – the World Cup ended with Argentina’s celebrations

Read more: Lionel Messi’s son wrote a touching letter to his father before the World Cup final

Read more: Qatar’s World Cup legacy could be scary – ‘early warning of change’

Read more: That’s how deep the tentacles of sunken Qatar reach – one of the conquests is padel

Read more: Messi got the cape on and the trophy in his hands – the World Cup ended with Argentina’s celebrations

Read more: The World Cup gold would bring missing joy and happiness to Argentina – Diego Maradona’s picture revealed an amazing omen

Read more: Such is the darker side of Lionel Messi

Read more: Croatia won the World Cup medal again – Morocco got a chance thanks to a VAR error