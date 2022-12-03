World Cup football | Holland scored a quick goal – HS follows the World Cup day

At the World Cup in Qatar, the first matches of the playoffs will be played on Saturday.

Football At the World Cup in Qatar, the playoffs will be played on Saturday. In the match that starts at 5 p.m., the Netherlands, who won the A group, and the United States, which finished second in the B group, will meet.

In the match starting at 21:00, Argentina, who won Group C, and Australia, the runner-up of Group D, will play.

HS follows the events of the World Cup on the field and off the field in the live tracking at the bottom of this article.

