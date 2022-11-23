World Cup football | Holland may copy Germany’s World Cup protest – “It was a good gesture”

Klaassen hinted that he and his teammates might be planning a protest similar to the German gesture in the team photo.

Holland’s midfielder Davy Klaassen praised the gesture of the German national soccer team in taking a team photo, when the Germans covered their mouths in protest of efforts by the international soccer federation Fifa to prevent freedom of expression. Klaassen hinted that he and his teammates might be planning a similar protest.

The players of the starting line-up of the German national football team covered their mouths when the team was taken for a team photo before the Group E match against Japan on Wednesday. With that gesture, Germany opposed Fifa’s threat to sanction the players of seven European national teams if they wore armbands supporting sexual minorities.

“I think it was a good gesture from Germany,” Klaassen said, according to the Reuters news agency, just hours after the German protest.

“Of course we also think about making our own gesture as a team,” he added.

“It has to be done in a good and relevant way. Germany found a peculiar way of making its opinion known.”

Germany’s The football association commented on Wednesday that they wanted to use the captain’s armband to defend the values ​​of the German national team: diversity and mutual respect.

“Together with other countries, we wanted our voices to be heard.”

“It was not an attempt to make a political gesture – human rights are indivisible. It should be obvious, but it still isn’t. That’s why this message was important to us. Denying a wristband is the same as denying our voice.”