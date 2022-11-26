World Cup football | Hazard admits: The best days of Belgium’s “golden generation” have come and gone

Eden Hazard believes that Belgium still has a chance to win the World Cup.

Belgium captain of the men’s national football team Eden Hazard admitted on Saturday, according to AFP, that the best chances of the national team’s “golden generation” had come and gone. However, he stated that the team is still high quality and experienced enough to win the championship trophy.

“To be honest, we had a better chance of winning four years ago,” Hazard said.

In the 2018 tournament, Belgium got bronze.

Hazard’s according to the national team was better in the last tournament, but still not ineligible.

“We have one of the best midfields right now. We have good forwards. We have a team and I think it’s just about the will to win and the mentality.”

Belgium will play their second group match against Morocco on Sunday. On Wednesday, Belgium beat Canada 1–0.

Belgium is currently ranked as the second best men’s national team in the world. The number one is Brazil.