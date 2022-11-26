Saturday, November 26, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

World Cup football | Hazard admits: The best days of Belgium’s “golden generation” have come and gone

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 26, 2022
in World Europe
0

Eden Hazard believes that Belgium still has a chance to win the World Cup.

Belgium captain of the men’s national football team Eden Hazard admitted on Saturday, according to AFP, that the best chances of the national team’s “golden generation” had come and gone. However, he stated that the team is still high quality and experienced enough to win the championship trophy.

“To be honest, we had a better chance of winning four years ago,” Hazard said.

In the 2018 tournament, Belgium got bronze.

Hazard’s according to the national team was better in the last tournament, but still not ineligible.

“We have one of the best midfields right now. We have good forwards. We have a team and I think it’s just about the will to win and the mentality.”

Belgium will play their second group match against Morocco on Sunday. On Wednesday, Belgium beat Canada 1–0.

Belgium is currently ranked as the second best men’s national team in the world. The number one is Brazil.

See also  Editorial Finland has the most conservative church in the Nordic countries

#World #Cup #football #Hazard #admits #days #Belgiums #golden #generation

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Australia beat Tunisia just enough and is excited about the round of 16 in Qatar 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.