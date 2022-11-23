World Cup football | Harry Kane’s ankle is filmed, Germany and Spain get into action – HS follows the World Cup day of four matches

Germany will face Japan and Spain will face Costa Rica.

Football Four matches will be played at the World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday.

Morocco and Croatia will meet in the opening match of Group F at 12 o’clock. The second match of the group starts at 21:00: Belgium-Canada.

The games in the tough Group E also start on Wednesday: at 15:00 Germany will play against Japan and at 18:00 Spain will take on Costa Rica.

Yle will show the match of the day at 12 and 18, MTV at 15 and 21.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.

