World Cup football | Gareth Southgate continues as England manager

Southgate will guide England towards the 2024 European Championship.

English has worked as the coach of the national football team since 2016 Gareth Southgate will continue until the end of 2024.

The English Football Association confirmed the matter on Sunday, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBCa British magazine The Guardian and the news agency Reuters tell.

According to The Guardian, after a week of reflection, Southgate has come to the conclusion that there is no reason for him to resign before the end of his contract.

“We are delighted to confirm that Southgate will continue as England manager and lead our European Championship project,” FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said, referring to the summer 2024 European Championships.

“Gareth and [apuvalmentaja] Steve Holland have always had our full support. The planning of the EC competition project will start immediately.”

Gareth Southgate consoled his captain Harry Kane, who failed in the penalty kick in the World Cup quarter-final, after the match.

Read more: The departure of the English player in the middle of the World Cup was surprising: now he is already playing in Dubai

52 years old Southgate has guided England to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018 and the European Championship final in 2021. In Qatar, England’s games ended in the quarter-finals against France.

Southgate signed his current contract extension, which expires in December 2024, in November 2021. He was said to be conflicted about his extension after the loss to France.

Southgate’s decision to stay put is a big deal for the FA – not least because his successor candidates are considered weak, according to The Guardian.

Southgate has captained the England national team in 19 matches at the World Cup or European Championships. England has won 11 of the matches, drawn four times and lost four times.

Including all international matches, Southgate has coached England in 81 matches, of which the country has won 49 and lost 14. There are 18 draws.

See also Football Helmarit got the crushed victory from Georgia in the World Cup qualifiers, but a new goal was not set Gareth Southgate missed his decisive penalty kick and knocked England out of the Euro 1996 final. He received support from the team’s goalkeeper David Seaman after the semi-final defeat.

Read more: The English coach has a black history of penalty kicks – now he is paying for his superstar’s mistake

In his playing career Southgate wore England’s uniform in 57 international matches.

Southgate, who played as a defender, is especially remembered for the summer 1996 European Championship semi-final against Germany. Southgate failed in his performance that decided the penalty shootout, which eliminated the host from the final match.

Southgate started his coaching career at Middlesbrough in the 2006–2007 season. He piloted the company until October 2009, until his surprise firing.

In addition, Southgate has been the coach of the England under-21 national team from 2013 to 2016.

Read all the World Cup stories here.