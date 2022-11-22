France took a clear 4–1 victory over Australia.

French and Australia’s match at the World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday night started with a quick goal from Australia, as the reigning champions France didn’t bother to take steps faster than walking pace in the early stages.

Gradually, France cheered up and playfully grabbed a 4–1 victory.

The character of the match was the French striker Olivier Giroud36. He scored two goals and became a striker legend in national team goals Thierry Henry’s alongside. Both have 51 goals in the French shirt.

Giroud has mostly scored his goals outside of the World Cup, because before the tournament in Qatar, Giroud had only scored one World Cup goal. Although France won the title at the 2018 Games and Giroud was in the starting line-up, he did not score a single goal.

Australian the star moment was in the 9th minute, when Craig Goodwin shot the ball into the roof of the French goal Mathew Leckie great input.

The goal didn’t really wake up France, but the team nevertheless launched an effective attack that ended in front of the goal by Adrien Rabiot to the goal. The match had progressed to the 27th minute.

When the match had been played for more than half an hour, Australia decided to use short passes to advance from their own goal. It backfired: the loss of the ball and Rabiot was able to pass to Giroud after a few passing chains, who moved the ball into a virtually empty goal.

France’s biggest star player in the first half Kylian Mbappé managed to slide the ball over the goal from five meters, but in the 68th minute of the second half, Mbappé’s header crashed through the post and into the net.

In the 71st minute, Mbappé sent a great cross into the goal: Giroud rose to the top and headed in a historic goal.

The next matches in Group D will be played on November 26, when Australia will face Tunisia and France will face Denmark.