In this article, HS follows the events of Saturday’s World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.

Poland took their first victory at the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday by defeating Argentina, who surprised Saudi Arabia, 2-0 in their opening game.

The Polish star, one of the best leading men of the 21st century Robert Lewandowski finished his career with his first World Cup goal Final readings in the 82nd minute.

Lewandowski, 34, who moved to FC Barcelona this season, has now scored 77 goals at A national team level.

Lewandowski also did the preparatory work for Poland’s opening goal, which he shot Piotr Zieliński in the 39th minute of the match.

The end of the first half was dramatic as Saudi Arabia were awarded a penalty shortly after Poland’s opening goal. Keeper Wojciech Szczęsny repelled Salem Al-Dawsari penalty kick and follow-up.

Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny saved Saudi Arabia’s Salem Al-Dawsar’s penalty kick.

Saturday in the opening match, Australia beat Tunisia 1–0 Mitchell Duke by hitting With their win, Australia kept their chances of reaching the playoffs.

In their last match of the initial group, Australia, who have risen to three points, will face Denmark.

Tunisia, on the other hand, will face France, so their chances of reaching the playoffs are poor. After two games, Tunisia has one point from the draw against Denmark.

France and Denmark meet in the top match of Group D at 6 p.m. The day ends with the Group C match between Argentina and Mexico starting at 9 p.m.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina, led by

Mexico, on the other hand, has a point, which it got from a goalless draw against Poland.

In Group D, France has a crushing victory over Australia below. Tunisia and Denmark have one point from the draw.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.