Kylian Mbappé has scored a total of nine goals in two World Cup tournaments.

France–Poland 3–1

Football With two weeks to go until the World Cup, the key question is becoming clearer: who will stop France?

France beat Poland 3–1 in the first round of the playoffs on Sunday. The next round awaits the reigning world champion next Saturday. The winner of the match between England and Senegal will face off.

France, who played as a substitute against Tunisia, crashed in the final game of the first group, but now that the playoffs started, the team was fresh and efficient.

The familiar attackers were again responsible for France’s power. Oliver Giroud scored the opening goal, Kylian Mbappé continued with two hits. Robert Lewandowski the reduction he made from the penalty kick came at the very end of the game.

The team has an effective doubles team. One of them has continued where they left off four years ago, the other has served something completely different.

Fair four years ago after the World Cup tournament in Russia Oliver Giroud’s the statistics were looked at in amazement, perhaps even laughed at.

The striker won the men’s World Cup gold in Russia in the French team, but other men were responsible for the results. Antoine Griezmann and Mbappe’ pushed the ball into the net with a commendable pace.

Giroud played 546 minutes without a single shot on goal. The head coach Didier Deschamps however, faithfully trusted his striker and praised the support he gave to the then two goal cannons with his style of play. There was enough support throughout the tournament.

Giroud had to go to the ongoing World Cup in Qatar in a much smaller role than seen. Having won the Golden Ball in October Karim Benzema the injury changed everything. Deschamps trusted a familiar safe player in his starting line-up selection, so Giroud came up for France’s opener.

This time the ball has found the goal. The opening goal of the Poland game was Giroud’s third of the tournament.

Mbappé found Giroud with his pass in the penalty area, from where the striker shot the ball to the foot of the back post.

At the same time, the striker became the player who scored the most goals in the French national team. Before the game, he was still level Thierry Henry’s with.

Four The attacker who continued from a year ago is naturally Mbappé. With a balance of five goals, the 23-year-old striker is the favorite to win the goal exchange at this stage of the tournament.

Against Poland, Mbappé showed off his shooting skills. Both hits were created with fierce artillery just below the top corner.

In the all-time statistics of World Cup tournaments, Mbappé went from seven to nine hits. A number of legends were left behind in the eight finishers: among others Cristiano Ronaldo, Rudi Völler and Diego Maradona.

More opportunities are coming. If France wants to be champions, the team needs to win three more matches.

