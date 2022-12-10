World Cup football | Four teams left: this is how the semi-finals are played

The semi-finals will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Football The World Cup in Qatar has progressed to the semi-final stage, so there are only four teams left.

The first semi-final will be played on Tuesday, December 13. Argentina and Croatia will meet in it. The match starts at 9 p.m. and is on MTV’s program.

The second semi-final will be played on Wednesday, December 14. Opposite are Morocco and France. The match also starts at 9 p.m. and is on Yle’s program.

The teams that lost in the semifinals will meet in the bronze medal match next Saturday at 5 p.m. and the winners of the semifinals will meet in the final match on Sunday, December 18 at 5 p.m.

In the semifinal phase, the players’ warning account is reset. In other words, in the semi-final, only the player who received a red card will be sidelined from the bronze or final match.

