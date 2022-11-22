World Cup football | Eriksen’s big goal came true at the World Cup – “We dreamed of something big”

One and a half years ago, Christian Eriksen’s goal, who suffered a cardiac arrest in the Huuhkajie match, came true in Qatar, but the dream still remains.

One and a half a year ago, hardly anyone believed that the star player of the Danish national football team Christian Eriksen would continue his playing career. Eriksen’s cardiac arrest in the middle of the EC match against Finland became one of the most dramatic events of the EC tournament and the history of the EC tournament. At that moment, the hope was that he would survive, and hardly anyone thought about the continuation of his career.

529 days later, Eriksen joined Denmark’s starting line-up for Denmark’s World Cup opener against Tunisia at the Education City Stadium. Eriksen’s recovery story got the decision he wanted. However, the story is still unfinished.

“We dreamed of something big,” he said of The Guardian along a couple of days before the opening match.

Denmark’s opening match ended goalless against Tunisia. Against a well-defended Tunisia, Denmark’s good scoring opportunities were limited to only a couple of scoring opportunities.

Now, Denmark needs to get the necessary win and points to qualify for the playoffs from the matches against Australia and France.

Tunisian defender Ali Abdi (left) tried to stop Eriksen, who was running away.

“ “When I came to, I was having trouble breathing.”

Eriksen’s cardiac arrest and the story of his recovery has become one of the most followed stories in football over the past year and a half.

He said at the beginning of this year In an interview with Danish Broadcasting Corporationwhich he remembered from his stint at Parken Stadium.

“I remember the ball hitting my leg. I felt a small cramp in my calf. And then I lost consciousness,” Eriksen said.

He remembered nothing from his unconsciousness.

“I don’t remember anything about it. When I came to I was having trouble breathing. I started breathing with my eyes closed.”

“Then slowly I started to see people around me. I heard their voices. Our doctor said ‘he’s 30 years old’. I immediately corrected him and said that I am 29 years old and now calm down.”

Christian Eriksen is once again breaking through opponents’ defensive lines with his brilliant passes in international matches.

“ “I’m not afraid of it happening again.”

Eriksen did not admit in the interview that there was a deeper fear left from the cardiac arrest.

“I am not afraid that it will happen again. At first I was wary of what my heart could take after that. I have been tested and found that everything is fine. So I’m not afraid of it happening again.”

“I have to get people to get rid of the idea that I would get drunk again. That doesn’t work.”

After his cardiac arrest, Eriksen’s contract with Serie A club Internazionale was terminated. Continuing his career in Italy was not possible, as he was fitted with a pacemaker, and was not allowed to play in Serie A after it was installed.

In the interview, Eriksen also talked about his big goal.

“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar. I want to play. That’s been my thought all along. That’s my goal, my dream.”

“Physically, I’m in top shape. I’m going to play and prove that I’m at the same level again.”

Week after that interview was published, Eriksen signed a season-long player contract with Premier League club Brentford.

“I ended up in a situation where I was without company. I had to do a lot of tests to get the doctors’ permission to play. I had a good feeling about Brentford as the head coach by Thomas Frank after my discussions with, and London is a good place for my family. This was the best option,” Eriksen said In an interview with Brentford.

Denmark’s Thomas Frank was Eriksen’s coach in the under-17 national team, so Brentford was an apparently safe place for Eriksen to start playing again after more than half a year off.

Eriksen showed during the spring season that he is in as good shape as before. In July, Keskikasti’s team changed to Manchester United, who signed a three-year contract with the Danish playmaker.

Eriksen missed twelve international matches during his recovery period and was not involved in the World Cup qualifiers when Denmark won their qualifying group by a landslide.

Eriksen returned to the national team on March 26 of this year, when he played in the second period in the international match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam. Eriksen only had time to be on the field for two minutes when he scored his 37th goal of his national team career.

Denmark lost to Holland with 2–4 goals, but the match finally confirmed that Eriksen would have a future in the Danish national team. Since his return, Eriksen has played as big a role in the Danish national team as before his cardiac arrest.

He may no longer play with as wide a radius on the field as he did when he was a teenager in the years of Ajax or Tottenham, but in the Danish team he is still the best player who provides almost all special situations. He also did the same in the opening match of the World Cup against Tunisia.

Twenty minutes before the end of the match, Eriksen was able to shoot towards the goal from the middle lane, but the Tunisian goalkeeper blocked the shot well.

Published on Tuesday In an interview conducted by Unisport Eriksen told shortly before the Games what kind of journey he has made towards the Games.

“It has been long. Maybe in retrospect I will see it as parental leave, during which I was able to spend half a year with the children. Of course I have had to wait a lot. Everything went well in the end.”