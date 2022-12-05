World Cup football | England striker Raheem Sterling traveled to his family who experienced moments of horror

According to British media, armed individuals broke into Sterling’s home on Saturday night while his family was there.

English Forward of the World Cup team Raheem Sterling has returned to his home country at least temporarily.

The reason is that, according to the British media, armed persons broke into Sterling’s home on Saturday night while his family was at home. There are three small children in the family.

The Football Association of England has confirmed that Sterling did not play in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Senegal due to “family matters”.

“At the moment, his priority is to be with his family. We support him and give him as much time as he needs. Sometimes football is not the most important thing, but the family comes first,” England’s head coach Gareth Southgate said according to news agency AFP.

Sterling, who plays for Chelsea, has been one of Southgate’s key players during his six-year tenure as head coach.

Sterling, 27, has scored 20 goals in 81 appearances for England. The most recent of the goals came in the opening match of the World Cup against Iran. The match ended with a 6–2 victory for England.

It is not yet known whether Sterling will return to the England squad for next Saturday’s quarter-final against France.