Colombia’s goalkeeper failed to catch the ball, and England rallied from defeat to level and eventually through.

12.8. 15:46 | Updated 18:16

Football England, the reigning European champion in the World Cup, advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of Colombia. The semi-final spot is England’s third in a row at the Women’s World Cup. England will face Australia, who defeated France on penalties, in the semi-finals.

England lost for the first time during the current World Cup tournament, when Colombia Leicy Santos England’s star goalkeeper surprised with his insightful lift Mary Earps. With only a minute left in the opening half, Santos lifted the ball from the corner of the penalty area straight into the back corner of the goal past goalkeeper Earps.

At the end of the opening half, the referee gave six extra minutes, and in the last minute England leveled. Colombian goalkeeper Catalina Perez slid in to tackle the ball in a fairly innocuous looking situation, but couldn’t get hold of the ball. Lauren Hemp took advantage of the loose ball and placed it in the goal.

England took the lead with the match-winning goal in the 63rd minute. Alessia Russo got From Georgia Stanway the pass between the striker and the winger, took control of the ball and shot the ball hard into the back corner of the goal. Russo was awarded as the best player of the match.

Colombia had to change their goalkeeper in the 68th minute after Perez was injured.

England prevented Colombia from taking advantage of passes behind the defensive line. It forced Colombia to concentrate the balls against England’s strong defence.

Correction 13.8. 18:15: Alessia Russo received a pass from Georgia Stanway before the winning goal, not from Alex Greenwood, as the news previously read.