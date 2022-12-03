Denzel Dumfries coached the United States, who are aiming for their 2026 World Cup home run.

3.12. 19:51

Netherlands defeated the United States with goals 3–1 and advanced as the first team to the quarterfinals of the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Denzel Dumfries was Holland’s hero in Saturday’s quarter-final as he assisted two goals and scored one.

Memphis Depay shot Dumfries’ cross pass to make it 1-0 already in the tenth minute of the game. In the extra time of the first half, Dumfries missed a chance to score For Daley Blind. A former national team player and the current assistant coach of the national team Danny Blind’s the boy did not miss the opportunity.

In the second half, the goalkeeper Matt Turner made some top saves and kept the US in the game. For example, he stopped Depay’s shot from close range.

America’s biggest star Christian Pulisic scored a goal and was injured in the opening match against Iran, but token in the starting line-up for the quarter-finals. Shortly after Turner’s top save, Pulisic passed by Haji Wright 1–2 taper.

Kiri fell short when Dumfries scored a 3-1 goal from Daley Blind’s pass and wrapped up the game.

A place in the semi-finals liked Holland, who did not make it to the previous World Cup competitions played in Russia in 2018. Holland will face the winner of Saturday’s Argentina-Australia late game in the quarterfinals. The semifinals will be played on Friday next week.

The United States was also not involved four years ago, so in December 2018 he started as head coach Gregg Berhalter was able to be proud of his team’s performance in Qatar, although the first defeat of the racing career was disappointing.

“The guys did everything they could, but it wasn’t enough. I’m proud of this team, but disappointed with the result of this match,” Berhalter said in an on-field interview.

The United States is targeting the 2026 World Cup, which it will co-host with Canada and Mexico.