World Cup football | David Beckham finally justified his role as World Cup ambassador – he left Qatar unmentioned by name

17.12. 20:30

Former soccer star and principal owner of the Inter Miami soccer team David Beckham has commented for the first time why he became an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar. Through his spokesman, Beckham has told For The New York Timesthat he believes sport has “the power to do good in the world”.

“We recognize that there are different and strong views on engagement in the Middle East, but we welcome the fact that the first World Cup in the region has accelerated the debate on key issues,” Beckham said in a statement.

According to Beckham, these discussions will hopefully lead to a better understanding between people.

Beckham, 47, made his statement as he has faced harsh criticism. Beckham accepts the million euro fee knowing that, for example, sexual minorities have no rights in Qatar.

The New York Times said that during the Games, Beckham has set conditions for his public appearances in Qatar, for example, his presence has not been announced in advance, so that journalists have not been able to come there.

However, Beckham’s spokesman denies that Beckham was unreachable.

The most peculiar thing about Beckham’s statement is that it does not mention Qatar even once. According to The New York Times, it may unnerve the Qatari authorities, who, according to the newspaper, are already frustrated because Beckham has not publicly spoken on behalf of Qatar.

