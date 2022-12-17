World Cup football | Croatia won the World Cup medal again – Morocco got a chance thanks to a VAR error

Croatia, who won the World Cup bronze medal match, missed a penalty and Morocco missed their chance after that.

of the World Cup few people remember bronze medal matches for a very long time afterwards, but the bronze medal match of the World Cup in Qatar is remembered at least in Croatia for the great goals, and in Africa and Morocco it is remembered for the bitter defeat.

However, Morocco undeservedly got a good chance to fight for victory. Almost before the end, a fairly clear penalty kick was taken away from Croatia, when Sofyan Amrabat struggled Joško Guardioli in the penalty area, but strangely that foul was not whistled. The VAR referees should have corrected the situation.

Croatia won its second consecutive World Cup medal when, to follow up the silver medal at the last World Cup tournament, it won the bronze match of the World Cup tournament in Qatar. The medal was the third medal in the history of the Croatian men’s national football team in prestigious competitions. The first came in the 1998 World Cup.

For Croatia, the bronze match also marked the end of an era with great certainty. The match was probably the best Croatian football player of all time Luka Modrić’s, 37, the last match in the World Cup. The World Cup tournament in Qatar was the Fifth World Cup tournament for Modrić in his career. In a year and a half, he might still be seen at the European Championship in Germany, if Croatia makes it there and Modrić’s career continues until then.

Morocco’s great story in the World Cup ended in disappointment in the bronze medal match. However, Morocco made World Cup football history by being the first team from the African continent to reach the semi-finals.

Croatia took the lead in the 7th minute with a goal that was one of the finest goals of the World Cup in Qatar. Lovro Majer gave a free kick to the left side of the goal, from which Ivan Perisic headed the ball in front of the goal. It already had two consecutive successful performances, and the free kick pattern was crowned by Joško Gvardiol, who rushed to push the ball into the goal past the Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounoun.

It was the second-best free-kick goal of the Games, because before the World Cup final, the best free-kick goal of the tournament is still Holland’s incredible extra-time equalizer against Argentina in the quarter-finals.

in Morocco was lucky when it leveled up a little more than a minute later. Majer, who started Croatia’s opening goal, tried to break Hakim Ziyech’s free kick, but managed to put the ball directly in front of Croatia’s goal.

One of the best goalkeepers in the tournament Dominik Livakovic hesitated a little in his approach, and the Moroccan Achraf Dari headed the ball fairly freely into the goal.

Goal scorer Achraf Dari rushed to the ventilation after the equalizing goal.

On the half hour mark, Morocco had a great chance to equalise, but Ziyech’s cutback cross to Youssef En-Nesyr went a little too far back. It was the perfect place to level up. Ziyech had another chance to pass the goal, but Perišić made an important break in the cross.

Morocco’s streak of goals was ended by Croatia’s lead before the break. Mislav Oršić accurately shot the ball from a difficult angle directly into the back upper corner of the goal.

Mislav Oršić shot the winning goal of the bronze match nicely into the back corner of the goal.

In extra time chasing an equaliser, Morocco had a good goal chance, but Youssef En-Nesyri headed the ball into the roof of the goal. Moments later, the referee blew his whistle to end the match.

After the match, the head coach of Morocco Walid Regaragui had a heated discussion with the referee. It showed that Morocco was struggling to swallow its defeat.