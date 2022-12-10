World Cup football | Cristiano Ronaldo’s background devil Ricky annoys the Portuguese team – sticking his nose everywhere

Ricardo Regufe is Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend and confidant.

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo credit man Ricardo “Ricky” Regufe annoys the other players of the Portuguese national team, reports a Portuguese newspaper Recordwhich the Norwegian Dagbladet cites.

According to Record, many players do not understand why the 43-year-old Regufe sticks his nose everywhere Ronaldo goes.

Refuge is allegedly operating in the Qatar World Cup in player-only areas. He is present in the team’s everyday life even on game days.

Photo: Red-shirted Ricardo Regufe walking with the Portuguese national team with a race pass around his neck in Qatar.

The fact that all members of the team were not allowed to bring any guests to the World Cup camp has added to the controversy. The Portuguese Football Federation has not commented on the allegations to Record.

Regufe himself does not comment on his life or his position in Ronaldo’s wing guard practically at all to the media. In the pictures, he can be seen – for example in 2016, hugging Ronaldo, who was almost crying with joy, immediately after Portugal had won the European Championship gold.

Dagbladet claims that Ronaldo just beckoned to Regufe at the start of the World Cup when he tried to get his name Bruno Fernandes the thunderous goal of the shot. Ronaldo pointed his head in Regufe’s direction and pretended to have hit Fernandes’ cross.

On his Instagram account, Regufe constantly posts pictures of himself and the superstar.

Who this opinion-dividing asshole is? According to Dagbladet, Regufe is Ronaldo’s best friend, advisor and manager.

He has known the soccer player since 2003. Regufe worked as a PR man for sports equipment giant Nike and through his role met Ronaldo, who was only 18 years old at Sporting Lisbon.

Regufe acted as an arbitrator when a gigantic cooperation agreement was signed between Ronaldo and Nike. After that, Ronaldo’s career skyrocketed at Manchester United. He has poured gold for countless partners, clubs, himself and certainly also for his creditor.

Ronaldo and Regufe’s business relationship has deepened over the years to such an extent that, according to Dagbladet, the duo use the common name “Cricky”, i.e. “Cristiano and Ricky”.

