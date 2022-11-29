World Cup football | Cristiano Ronaldo wanted an own goal, fans are talking about “God’s hair”

Portugal beat Uruguay 2–0. Both goals were scored for Bruno Fernandes.

Portuguese the star player of the national football team Cristiano Ronaldo divide opinion on and off the field, and the World Cup match against Uruguay was no exception.

Portugal took the lead in the match in the 54th minute when Ronaldo jumped to score Bruno Fernandes centering, and the ball sank into the back corner of the goal.

At first the goal was awarded to Ronaldo, but after closer inspection it was determined that he missed the ball and the hit was awarded to Fernandes. Fernandes scored a penalty kick in the final moments of the match, and Portugal won 2–0.

After the match, Ronaldo still gestured as if the ball had touched him on the way to the goal. Whether the ball hit Ronaldo or not, without him the goal would not have been scored.

Without interfering with the goalkeeper With Sergio Alvarez it would have been an easy job to block Fernandes’ cross, but Ronaldo’s movement was so confused that the save was not seen.

Ronaldo showed after the match that the ball had touched him on the way to the goal.

Football fans have responded to the situation by either supporting Ronaldo or mocking him

Among other things, the term “God’s hair” has been used in reference Diego Maradona to the famous handball in the 1986 World Cup.

There have been attempts to use still images and image enlargements to prove that Ronaldo hit the ball. Among other things, Ronaldo was recently interviewed Piers Morgan settled on the side of the star.

It’s hard to be completely sure whether the ball will touch Ronaldo’s hair, but the most important thing for Portugal is that the team secured the next place and is very close to winning the group.