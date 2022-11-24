World Cup football | Cristiano Ronaldo set new records – he was moved even before the start of the match

Portugal, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, beat Ghana 3–2.

The 37-year-old superstar will probably be playing on the World Cup green for the last time. There was sadness in the air even before the actual game started, when Ronaldo burst into tears while listening to the Portuguese national anthem.

The match itself started moderately. The first half was dominated by Portugal, although Ghana defended well after finishing. Ronaldo got his first goal chance in the ninth minute of the game, but the ball was missed by the goalkeeper of the African team By Lawrence Ati-Zig to wounds.

After half an hour, Ronaldo hit the ball into the net, but at that point the game was already blown due to the man’s own foul.

The break went goalless.

Cristiano Ronaldo was moved to tears during Portugal’s national anthem. Diogo Costa in the background.

Ronaldo got the crowd roaring in the 65th minute when he scored Portugal’s 1-0 opener from the spot. After the success, Konkari was visibly relieved and took a little breather for the familiar ventilation.

After that, the teammates rushed to Ronaldo and grabbed him for a huge hug. The Portuguese star made history by scoring, as he now became the first male player to score in five different World Cup tournaments.

The opening goal after started happening. Portugal’s defense sprung up and Andre Ayew kicked Ghana level in the 73rd minute.

After this, Portugal Joao Felix first increased the gap to 2–1 and soon Ghana’s net was swinging again. This time the scorer was Rafael Leao.

In the last moments of the actual playing time, Ghana still managed to close the gap Osman Bukarin on the finish line. Ronaldo didn’t mind this and vented his frustration – at this point already on the side of the bench – rather grandly.

Portugal will play their next match on Monday, when they will face Uruguay, who played a goalless game with South Korea on Thursday.

After the goal, Cristiano Ronaldo burst into a familiar atmosphere.

Thursday night the match was significant for Ronaldo also for the reason that he was now seen in real action for the first time after Manchester United’s sacking. The 37-year-old superstar received his starting passes from Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Published by the club in the bulletin the decision was said to have been made in agreement with Ronaldo. The Portuguese star has been in pain in the team for a long time already and the final nail was the interview that Ronaldo gave to a British presenter For Piers Morgan.

In an interview on British television last week, the goal stick barked at the Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag. At the same time, he said that the club had betrayed him and stated that he was deliberately made a scapegoat for all the club’s problems.

Cristiano Ronaldo was embraced by his teammates after the goal.

Ronaldo moved to his old club Manchester United last season from Juventus. However, the glowing return turned into a total pancake, as the red shirts sank far from the Premier League’s top ropes.

The 37-year-old Portuguese had trouble settling in at Old Trafford, and even the change of coach in the summer did not improve the situation.

Ronaldo has not hidden his frustration with the situation, but has shown his opinion spectacularly on the playing fields. In August, the player left the Lampsmaa stadium in the middle of a practice match when he was assigned to the bench.

The same thing happened in October in the Premier League match against Tottenham, when Ronaldo did not get any playing time.

In the latest twist, Ronaldo received a two-match ban and a £50,000 fine from the FA for his April antics. At that time, he would slap a 14-year-old Everton fan in the arm so hard that his phone flew to the ground.

Manchester United had just lost to Everton 1-0, and a young fan had wanted to take a photo of the exhausted Portuguese star as he walked off the field into the stadium’s shelters.

Portugal had to worry about the outcome of Thursday night’s match until the last minutes.

Difficulties has also fit into the man’s private life, because Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez the baby boy was stillborn in April. At the same time, the couple also had a healthy daughter.

After the struggles of the last few months, the goal against Ghana was certainly important for Ronaldo and helped him to turn his eyes towards the future. Speculation about the Portuguese star’s next address is already heating up, and both Saudi Arabia and another Premier League team have been speculated as the location.

