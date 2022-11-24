World Cup football | Brazil starts on the green of the World Cup, Kevin De Bruyne won the award – HS follows the day of the World Cup

In this article, HS follows the matches and other events of the World Cup.

Football Four matches will be played at the World Cup in Qatar on Thursday.

Switzerland and Cameroon will meet in the opening match of Group G at 12 o’clock. The second match of the group Brazil-Serbia starts at 21:00.

Group H games also start on Wednesday: at 15:00 Uruguay will play against South Korea and at 18:00 Portugal will face Ghana.

Yle shows the match of the day at 12 and 21, MTV at 15 and 18.

In this article, HS follows the events of the World Cup moment by moment on and off the field.