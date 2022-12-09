World Cup football | Brazil shocked to tears, accusing finger points at one man: “Brazil faltered”

The whole of Brazil is crying about being relegated from the World Cup.

Brazilian soccer lovers’ Friday took a nasty turn when Croatia knocked out the yellow shirts in a penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

The harsh defeat instantly became the main news of the country, and now the websites of Brazilian newspapers are filled with tearful Neymar’s of pictures.

“Brazil faltered,” he declared Estado de Minaswho described the Croatian team as very brave and experienced.

There were also tears in the grandstands erected around the country. A Newspaper -magazine described the atmosphere in the fan zone set up in the city of Vitoria, where many spectators burst into tears after the tough matches.

One fan interviewed by the magazine pointed an accusing finger at Brazil’s head coach Titewhich, according to a fan, failed to time the exchanges

Also Estado– magazine has fixed its eyes on what things the head coach should have done differently. On the pages of the same magazine, there is also an instructive article on how to talk about loss with a child.