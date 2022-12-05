Where beer is sold, English football fans can find it.

to Qatar traveling soccer fans have been very upset by the difficulty of getting beer. Just a little before the start of the games, there was an uproar when Qatar and Fifa announced that no beer would be sold in the stadiums.

English fans in particular have expressed their displeasure with the Muslim country’s refreshment line throughout the World Cup tournament. However, the thirsty British have found at least a partial solution to their problem. On the outskirts of Doha, you can find an English pub where the beer flows from morning to night.

For normal incomes the only possibility for race tourists to consume alcohol in practice has seemed to be in the fan areas built near the stadiums, where a maximum of four pints of beer per drinker can be enjoyed between 19:00 and 01:00. The price for a pint is a respectable almost 14 euros.

Many luxury hotels also have drinking rights, but in them the entrance fee to the restaurant is so expensive that no futs fan has the opportunity to march in.

The beer craving seems to be plaguing the Japanese fan as well. Photo from the Al Janoubi football stadium on December 5.

During the Games, however, a rumor has started to circulate among the English about a secret plot in an outlying town, From Red Lion. Swedish newspaper Expressen went looking and also found this pub, about which information has passed through an old but working method: bus radio.

Expressen found a place that otherwise looked like any basic hotel, but there was a line outside. Everyone standing in line was wearing England colors and props.

The newspaper talked To drink, who had arrived with friends on Sunday morning ahead of England’s quarter-final match against Senegal. The group, like many others, was frustrated with Qatar’s alcohol regulations.

“It is important to us that we can charge our batteries with beer. If we had known before the World Cup that beer was going to be hard to come by, we wouldn’t have been as frustrated as we were now,” said Joe For Expressen.

Beer is not particularly cheap in Red Lion either, but still cheaper than in the fan area. According to the article, a large pint comes off the shelf for a good eight euros. The English have found a place in droves during the Games.

“Everyone is here, this is our gathering place. People have been passing the word to each other, the English have been talking about this place for a long time,” Joe said.

Race host Qatar has failed to convince the British team as a holiday destination.

“As a visitor, there is nothing else to do here but go to the games. The only people who like this place are really privileged American families with kids. Terrible,” said Joe, who spent his time at Red Lion Sammy.

English the team gave their fans something to do by knocking off Senegal and advancing to the quarterfinals of the games. In them, it will challenge the reigning world champion France next Saturday.

