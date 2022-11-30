World Cup football | Australia clinched the next place: Denmark’s World Cup tournament ended – Tunisia defeated France

On Wednesday, the C and D groups of the World Cup will be packed.

Denmark was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup when the team lost to Australia in the final round 0–1. With the result, Australia secured its place in the future, as it finished second in Group D. Australia’s playoff opponent will be decided later in the evening when Group C is played in the group stage.

The group was won by France, who lost to Tunisia in the final game. France got the ball into the goal at the end of extra time, but the goal was disallowed after video review.

C block in the final round, the matches Poland–Argentina and Saudi Arabia–Mexico will be played starting at 21:00.

The group is led by Poland, who have collected four points with a win over Saudi Arabia and a draw against Mexico.

Saudi Arabia and Argentina are on three points. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina, who in turn beat Mexico.

Mexico has one point.

Correction 30.11. at 7:08 p.m. France did not play a draw against Tunisia, as we read earlier in the story. The goal scored by France was disallowed after video review.