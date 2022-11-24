World Cup football | Ari Lahti tells how the heated discussion about the One Love armband took place at Fifa: “It got under my skin”

24.11. 17:53

Finland President of the Football Association Ari Lahti does not believe that the individual football associations will break away from the international football association Fifa.

“I really don’t think it’s a realistic option for individual countries to secede,” says Lahti.

However, such an option has been on display in recent days at the World Cup in Qatar, when European football associations have drifted into conflict with Fifa over how national teams can express their support for human rights and sexual minorities.

President of the Danish Football Association Jesper Moller said on Wednesday that the Danish confederation is considering leaving Fifa.

Møller and the Danish FA are absolutely furious with Fifa, and the German FA will appeal to CAS by the Court of Appeal for Sport.

The conflict at the core is the One Love captain’s armband, which supports human rights and sexual minorities, the use of which was banned by Fifa and threatened with sports sanctions if the captain of any country wore it.

Fifa’s strong position is largely due to the attitude of the tournament host, Qatar, towards sexual minorities. In Qatar, same-sex relationships are prohibited, and the punishment can even be imprisonment.

“ “Fifa quite clearly beat the European federations.”

Bay was present in Qatar on the opening day of the Games at a meeting where the armband issue was discussed. The meeting was attended by the ten countries belonging to the human rights working group of the European football confederation Uefa, supplemented by Finland, as well as the general secretary of Fifa Fatma Samoura.

UEFA’s human rights working group includes Sweden, Denmark, Norway, England, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Wales, Switzerland and Portugal. Seven of these countries are participating in the Games. They too wanted to use the One Love armband in their World Cup matches.

Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky wore the One Love captain’s armband last Sunday in the international match against Norway.

“In the German and Danish federations, the discussion about the captain’s armband got under the skin. In the conversation with Samoura, the group’s demands regarding migrant workers were discussed, as well as the captain’s armband. The discussion was such that no compromise was found,” says Lahti.

“In the opinion of the European federations, the One Love captain’s armband was not directed against anyone, but was a universal support for sexual minorities. The way the conversation was conducted and how Fifa threatened sports sanctions in the end will certainly cause turmoil.”

During the Germany-Japan match, the president of the international football association Fifa, Gianni Infantino, talked with the German interior minister, Nancy Faeser, who was wearing the One Love captain's armband on her right hand.

According to Lahti, all federations would have agreed that wearing the One Love captain’s armband would have been punished with financial sanctions after the games.

“The limit of tolerance was broken in that conversation, and the reactions seen have come as a result. The same entity also involves the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino speech the day before the games start. In his speech, Infantino strongly attacked Western European unions and accused them of hypocrisy.”

“ “At least I’m not pushing for us to leave Fifa.”

of Denmark Møller, the president of the football association, said on Wednesday that he is not really happy with being called a racist and a hypocrite.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Møller revealed that the Danish federation had considered leaving Fifa and also said that he had discussed the matter with his Nordic colleagues in August. Lahti does not remember that such a thing was discussed at the Nordic meeting.

“In August, we had a meeting of the Nordic associations in Stockholm. I don’t remember that it was discussed in a serious spirit that any association was leaving Fifa. It may have been a fluke that something like this could be considered.”

According to Møller, we need to think about how to restore trust in Fifa, and according to him, we need to think about the strategy together with our Nordic colleagues.

Do you see the situation the same way as Møller?

“I see that this situation, in which a group that pushed for human rights and the rights of migrant workers, has drifted into an unclear or conflict-like situation, is not good for football. There is probably a reason to clarify the situation from both sides. The Nordic federations need to think about a constructive line to restore trust in Fifa.”

“Jesper presented demands that we have had and that we have brought up before. The place for the discussion is after the games. I don’t believe in intermission. At least I’m not pushing for us to leave Fifa. That is not a realistic option.”

How would the Finnish Football Federation react if Møller and some other federations proposed to leave Fifa en masse?

“If such a theoretical proposal were to come, it should come from an even wider group. Then we talk about the UEFA level of the European football association. I really don’t think it’s a realistic option for individual countries to leave Fifa or a small group of individual countries.”

“Such an outcome now feels incredible.”

“ “Infantino has really done a lot of good in Fifa.”

Møller told thatInfantino would have the support of 207 of Fifa’s 211 member associations behind him. Møller said that Denmark is not among those 207 countries. Lahti recalls that Infantino received more than 200 letters of support. Infantino thanked the letters of support at the Fifa meeting in Qatar.

The chairman of the Danish Football Association, Jesper Møller (second left), launched a full-throated criticism of the international football association Fifa. Photo of the team info in Qatar on Wednesday.

Lahti says that the Finnish Football Federation sent its letter of support to Infantino in the summer.

Why did the Finnish Football Federation decide to support Infantino?

“Infantino has really done a lot of good in Fifa. We have seen reforms. A good example is the completion of the 2026 selection process. The rules and the application process had been changed so that a pattern similar to that of the Russian and Qatar competition selections would not happen again, when the Fifa board decided on the selections,” says Lahti.

Now the choice of the competition venue is decided by the 211 member associations of Fifa. Lahti considers it a good and big change, which speaks of Fifa’s good development. In Lahti’s opinion, the supervision of the use of the money distributed by Fifa has also improved.

“The control over the use of money has been tightened. All unions will receive two million dollars from the beginning of next year. Fifa defines what the money can be used for. Then the Finnish Football Federation can apply for money, the use of the money must be reported and a third party audits that the money has been used correctly.”

“When we sent the letter of support, we were aware of the improvements made by Infantino. In recent days, a certain kind of forgetting the European home base and issues related to Fifa’s world of values ​​have come to the fore as a new issue. It makes you think.”

Do you still consider Infantino as good a candidate as you did in the summer?

“It’s a bit of an irrelevant question when the time for the presidential candidates to be nominated for next March’s congress has expired. According to Fifa rules, Infantino will continue as chairman.”

“But as I said, the events of the last few days make you think.”

Finland applied for support for its women’s EC competition application

At the Finnish Football Association was a three-person delegation in Qatar for three days at the beginning of the World Cup. In addition to Chairman Lahti, the Secretary General was present Marco Casagrande and Vice President Kaarlo Kankkunen.

“On Saturday, we met the local director of the international labor organization together with the Norwegian and Swedish unions. We discussed the status of migrant workers, their rights and the compensation that has been demanded of them,” Lahti says about the delegation’s program.

“After that I had lunch with the Finnish ambassador. We discussed the aspirations of Finnish companies in Qatar. On Saturday, I met people who are running for the UEFA board election.”

“On Sunday morning, there was a Fifa meeting, which focused on football, which was an interesting choice. After that, there was a meeting of eleven countries with the general secretary of Fifa.”

In addition to the armband issue, that meeting discussed the measures taken by Fifa, Qatar and the International Labor Organization ILO in favor of migrant workers.

“Then there was the opening match on Sunday. Media conferences continued on Monday. Møller and I went to a meeting. In the evening we were at the Netherlands-Senegal match, and the next morning we left for the airport. Fairly busy days.”

The Finnish Football Association’s delegation at the World Cup also had its own business to attend to, as Finland is applying for the 2025 Women’s European Championship together with Sweden, Norway and Denmark.

“The situation looks good. No licking until it drops. The problem with the Nordic countries’ application is that the stadium rents are quite expensive. It’s our Achilles’ heel. I heard feedback that the Nordic countries are considered a very good tournament host for both women’s football and equality and human rights. I tried to convince you that we believe that the Games would be a financial success for UEFA.”

Only two race hosts can be granted. The idea is that all the Nordic countries would participate in the qualifiers, and if two Nordic countries did not get a competition place from the qualifiers, they could be granted competition hosting places.

“Then Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Finland would have their own starting blocks and the stands would certainly be full.”

