World Cup football | Argentinians’ hearts were broken, Saudi Arabia broke a wonderful series of matches

Everything turned upside down at the start of the second half when Saudi Arabia took the lead.

Argentinians hearts were broken in Qatar. The first big surprise of World Cup football was hit on the counter when Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2–1.

At the same time, Argentina’s streak of 36 unbeaten matches ended. Who would have thought that it was Saudi Arabia that would interrupt the wonderful episode.

Lionel Messi scored as he should, but it was not to save Argentina. Messi is playing in his fifth World Cup tournament, and is still chasing the championship.

In the 2014 Games in Brazil, Messi was able to take his country to the final, but Germany was too strong.

Messi scored from the penalty spot 1–0 for Argentina. Everything seemed to be fine at that point, with the team in possession. The goal was Messi’s seventh in four World Cup tournaments.

In the opening period, Argentina got the ball into the goal two more times. Messi’s second goal and Lautaro Martinez’s the hit from the drive through was disallowed as offside.

Another at the beginning of the episode, everything changed. Argentina played loosely, and defended even more carelessly. First struck from a quick counterattack Saleh Al-Shehri leveling. Only five minutes passed when Salem Al-Dawsari nailed it into the back corner after a nice deflection.

The game clock showed 53 minutes played when Saudi Arabia had taken the lead.

In the final moments of the match, the Saudis played with a six-man defense line. Argentina headed over.

In the stands of Saudi Arabia, the last minutes were agonizing. The Saudi national football team had never beaten Argentina, and after all important points were being shared in Group C.

Correction at 17:55: In the opening period, two of Argentina’s goals were disallowed for offside, not Saudi Arabia’s.