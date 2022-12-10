World Cup football | A tough claim from the brother of the journalist who died in Qatar: “I believe he was killed”

Grant Wahl’s brother Eric’s claims were reported by People and Fox Sports, among others.

American supplier Grant Wahl48, died in the middle of the quarter-final between Holland and Argentina late on Friday night.

Wahl’s cause of death is unknown at this time, but his brother Eric Wahl published an update on Instagram early on Saturday in which he suspects that his brother was the victim of a murder. The claims were reported in the news, among other things People magazine and the US channel Fox Sports.

Wahl, a reporter for CBS Sport, gained worldwide attention at the start of the Games for wearing a rainbow jersey. He was not allowed into the stadium because of his outfit.

“I am homosexual. I’m also the reason he wore the rainbow jersey at the World Cup. My brother was fine and he told me he had received death threats. I don’t think my brother just passed away. I believe he was killed. I’m begging for help,” Eric Wahl said in an Instagram video, according to People.

Homosexuality is a crime in Qatar.

The race organizer has not commented on the claims made by Eric Wahl.

Grant Wahl made a loud noise during the Games also about the ethical problems of the Qatar Games, Fox Sports says.

“They just don’t care. Qatar’s World Cup organizers don’t even hide their indifference to the deaths of migrant workers,” he wrote in his last article, according to Fox Sports.

Grant Wahl had to be stopped by security personnel before the opening group match between Holland and Senegal. According to Wahl, security guards caught him at the stadium gate and detained him for 25 minutes

People’s according to Grant Wahl, he had bronchitis during the Games and visited the hospital intended for journalists twice.

Brother Eric told about the last moments of the famous journalist as follows:

“He collapsed in the stadium. Grant was given CPR, then taken by Uber to the hospital, where he died Celine’s According to (Grant’s wife). We just spoke with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Celine has also spoken to the Chief of Staff of the White House by Ron Klain with,” Eric Wahl said in his Instagram video.

Celine Gounder, the late journalist’s wife, tweeted early Saturday morning that she was “in complete shock”. He also thanked for the support he received.

of the United States according to the football association’s press release, football was Wahl’s life mission and the entire country’s football community is devastated by his fate. Wahl worked diligently to bring soccer as a sport more and more popular in the United States.

Wahl started his career as a football reporter Sports Illustrated magazine in 1996. In 2020, he moved to CBS.

