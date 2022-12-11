World Cup football | A security guard fell from a “significant height” at the stadium – is in critical condition in hospital

The incident happened at the Lusail stadium after the match between Argentina and Holland. Sports reporter Grant Wahl died during the same match.

Football A security guard who worked at the World Cup is in intensive care due to a serious accident at the Lusail stadium, British newspaper The Guardian tells.

The accident happened after the quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands. American sports reporter Grant Wahl died in the stadium in the middle of the same match.

According to an eyewitness interviewed by The Guardian, the security guard fell from a “significant height” from the stadium stands to the ground. According to the newspaper, the fallen security guard is believed to be a migrant worker.

The organizing committee of the Games confirms the elimination and the serious injuries in its announcement.

“The stadium’s medical teams arrived immediately and gave him first aid before transferring him by ambulance to Hamad Hospital,” the organizers say, according to The Guardian.

“He is still in a stable but critical condition. Our thoughts and prayers are with the security guard and his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

The release promises that the circumstances of the accident will be investigated as a matter of urgency and that the security guard will receive his full salary even during hospital treatment.

A Filipino man who was fixing lights in the parking lot of the resort that served as the base of the Saudi Arabian national team fell headfirst onto the concrete platform.

CEO of the Games Nasser al-Khater answered a Reuters reporter’s question about the death in a way that has been widely criticized in the Western media.

“Death is a natural part of life, whether you die at work or while sleeping. The worker died, our condolences to his family, but it is strange that you want to focus on this as your first question,” al-Khater said.

