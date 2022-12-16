World Cup football | 13-year-old Lionel Messi’s interview goes viral – one question to the little boy is confusing

Lionel Messi answered hot questions in an interview with an Argentinian newspaper in 2000.

Football The most followed character of the final weekend of the World Cup is Argentina, who are aiming for their first world championship Lionel Messi.

However, Messi has been used to flashing lights since he was a little boy.

A screenshot of the Argentinian has spread on Twitter this week Diario La Capital – magazine, which was made when Messi was 13 years old.

Messi, who played in his parent club Newell Old Boys at the time, has been asked about his strict attitude in the interview. The young ball player has told of his dream to one day play for the Argentine national team.

He mentions “chicken and sauce” as his favorite food and a physical education teacher as his dream profession. Teenage Messi’s favorite book is the Bible.

One however, the question attracts attention. Messi has been asked who his favorite model is. The choice of a young football promise fell on the Argentine to Nicole Neumannwho is also known as a TV host.

The same the magazine clip also made headlines two years ago. At that time, Neumann was told about Messi’s admiration.

The now 42-year-old model was flattered by the honor.

“I’m going to write to him, but I don’t think so Antonella Roccuzzo (Messi’s wife) lets him read my letter,” Neumann was joking.

Mess transferred from Newell to FC Barcelona’s renowned academy La Masia in the same year 2000, when Diario La Capital magazine’s interview was published.

He made his debut in Barcelona’s national team four years later at the age of 17.

Argentina will face France in Sunday’s final.

Messi, who scored five goals in the World Cup in Qatar, leads the goal exchange together with France Kylian Mbappe’s with.