The referee of the World Cup final Marciniak said that the French players thanked him for refereeing

The chief referee of the final match of the World Cup in Qatar, Pole Szymon Marciniak responded to accusations of unfair refereeing. His words lead TVP Sport.

In particular, Marciniak commented on the decision to count the goal of the Argentinean Lionel Messi in the 108th minute, despite the fact that at that moment there were substitute players from the Argentine national team on the field. “When the French scored one of the goals, there were seven of their substitutes on the field. It’s not serious to look for such things,” the Pole said. He added that what the athletes themselves say is more important for him, and noted that the French football players thanked him for refereeing after the decisive match.

On December 23, it became known that French fans created a petition demanding to replay the final match of the World Cup. “The refereeing was absolutely corrupt, there was no penalty, there was a foul on [Килиане] Mbappe on the second goal [Аргентины]!” wrote the author of the petition. At the time of publication, more than 209,000 people have signed the petition.

After the first half of the 2022 World Cup final, the French team lost to the Argentines with a score of 0: 2. At the 80th and 81st minutes, Mbappe scored a double. In extra time, Argentina again took the lead, but Mbappe turned the game into a penalty shootout, where the Argentine team turned out to be stronger.