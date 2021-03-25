D.Aniel Andre Tande sailed across and uncontrollably through the air, then hit the porch of the ski flying hill in Planica at high speed. There were bad images of a bad fall that overshadowed the first day of competition at the ski jumpers’ big season finale. Tande, who slipped motionlessly down the extremely steep slope after the impact, had to be provided with emergency care at the jump and then taken by helicopter to the hospital in the Slovenian capital Ljubljana.

Further tests and treatments are to be carried out there, according to the FIS World Ski Federation. The following sporting competition was decided by the Japanese Ryoyu Kobayashi (235.5 and 244.5 meters). The German duo Markus Eisenbichler (232.5 and 238.5 meters) and Karl Geiger (224.5 and 238 meters) made it to second and third place.

Geiger looked badly bent. In the trial run in which the accident occurred, it was his turn directly after Tande. “I wanted to know what was going on right away. They said: You don’t yet know whether he will survive, ”said the Allgäu on ZDF, describing the dramatic moments in the run-out. During the interview, Geiger demonstratively looked up at the gigantic facility and said in awe: “You keep forgetting, it’s a giant hill. That is life-threatening. I hope he doesn’t get any damage. ”Eisenbichler added:“ Thank God I didn’t see it, otherwise I don’t think I would have hopped today. ”National coach Stefan Horngacher said:“ First of all, it is important for him goes well. It was really a bad fall. “



Came well over the huge bakken: Markus Eisenbichler landed in second place.

The health of the 27-year-old Tande was “stable”, the Fis said in the late afternoon. Norway’s head coach Alexander Stöckl was shocked after his jumper’s accident in the trial run. “It’s hard to watch a jumper get air under his skis and turn. One can only hope for the best that everything will be all right with him. That is the most important thing, ”said the Austrian Stöckl to the Norwegian broadcaster NRK. At first there were no further details.

Immediately after the jump, which his coach Stöckl described as “beautiful and with a lot of energy”, Tande lost his balance and got massively imbalanced. After that, Tande had no chance on the huge facility in the Slovenian “Valley of the Jumps”. He crossed his arms over his chest while he was still flying and tried to avert the worst. The pictures of Tande, who is one of the best fliers in the world as individual world champion in 2018 and team world champion in 2020, were also dismaying for television viewers.

The serious incident was reminiscent of previous serious falls in the ski jumping scene. The American Nicholas Fairall had to undergo emergency surgery after falling in Bischofshofen in 2015 after sustaining a serious injury to his spine. The Austrian Lukas Müller had a hard time ski flying on the Kulm in 2016 – as a forerunner. The now 29-year-old crashed into the porch like a bang, he was diagnosed with incomplete paraplegia.