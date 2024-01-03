A World Cup final to enjoy. A World Cup final that is full of great stories. Luke Humphries (28) and child prodigy Luke Littler (16) will compete tonight for the coveted Sid Waddell Trophy and 500 thousand pounds. Just four years after they first met in a 250 pound duel in the local darts competition on Hayling Island. “There's a bit more at stake now, right?”

