At the final of the 2026 World Cup, there should be a half-time show for the first time as with the Super Bowl in football. This was announced by FIFA boss Gianni Infantino and reported on collaboration with Coldplay-If singer Chris Martin and band manager Phil Harvey for putting together a number of artists.

“This will be a historical moment for the World Cup and a show that is worthy of the world’s greatest sporting event,” Infantino wrote on Instagram. The final of the 2026 World Cup, which is held in the USA, Mexico and Canada, takes place in the Metlife Stadium in New Jersey. In the past, show performances had mostly been given before big games such as the Champions League final, but did not. In the National Football League, such a show has been an integral part of the Super Bowl for years, rapper Kendrick Lamar had performed this year.

According to Infantino, the final weekend of the World Cup with the final and the game for third place is also the New York Times Square. “This will be two incredible games with some of the best players in the world, and how could you celebrate them better than at the historic Times Square in New York City,” said the Swiss.

One billion euros in prize money

The club World Cup will take place in the new large format in the USA next summer. FIFA will distribute prize money of $ 1 billion. The World Association announced on Wednesday. So far, FIFA has given only a few information to finance the mega event in the USA, and sponsors were recently presented occasionally.

Like the British newspaper The Independent reported that the estimated funds should not be distributed evenly among the 32 starters of the club World Cup. On Thursday, FIFA confirmed that at least $ 250 million should flow into a solidarity fund for clubs not participating in the club: “This ensures that clubs around the world benefit,” emphasized Gianni Infantino.

The club World Cup will be held for the first time as a four-week major event (June 14th to July 13th). Europe provides the biggest contingent with twelve teams, from the Bundesliga Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

The global transmission rights to the 63 games had After a long search of the FIFA DAZN. The streaming provider transfers free of charge for all fans and pays the World Association for a billion US dollars (950 million euros). Most recently, DAZN had completed a deal with a department of the Saudi Arabian State Fund PIF. Apparently, however, the Arabs pay an estimated one billion euros and allegedly only receive a share in the single -digit percentage of DAZN.

For comparison: The prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar was $ 440 million, which was $ 110 million for the 2023 women World Cup in New Zealand and Australia. The Champions League of the European Football Union (UEFA), which will be held in a new format with 36 clubs this season, releases a total of 2.47 billion euros.