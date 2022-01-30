In the last race before the Beijing Olympic Games, Federica Brignone scored an important success in the Garmisch-Partenkirchen World Cup supergiant. For the blue a first place ex aequo because, after setting the best time, a few minutes later the Austrian Cornelia Huetter printed the same time: 1’18 “19. To complete the podium another Austrian, Tamara Trippler who was delayed by 82 cents.

For Brignone, 31, carabiniera from La Salle in the Aosta Valley, the one obtained today on the snow of the ‘Kandahar 1’ slope in the Bavarian town was the victory number 18 of his career (47 total podiums in the Cup). This season the daughter of art – mother Maria Rosa Quario was one of the components of the Pink Avalanche – had already imposed herself in two other super giants, in Sankt Moritz on 12 December and in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee on 16 January. Excellent result of Austria: fourth one hundredths from the podium Mirjam Puchner, fifth Nadine Fest at 93 cents.

Four Italians finished in the top twenty: 13 / a Nicole Delago at 1 “35 from the winners, 14 / a Roberta Melesi at 1” 40, 16 / a Marta Bassino at 1 “61 and 18 / a Nadia Delago at 1” 66 . The Women’s World Cup will resume after the Beijing Olympics on February 26 and 27 with two free runs in Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

