Presented by Arsène Wenger in the European media a few weeks ago, the idea of ​​having a World Cup every two years continues to gain traction.

Recently, FIFA put forward an obscure poll allowing it to affirm that this idea of ​​a World Cup every two years corresponded to a need identified among football fans, especially young people, and especially in developing countries. A way of making people understand that UEFA and the European countries, rather opposed to this idea, were not the only decision-makers. This could therefore soon feel the clash, since a decisive meeting will be held in 10 days, on September 30.

FIFA has announced the holding of an online summit with all the members of its association, and thus present its plan to organize a World Cup every two years. An idea of ​​the calendar therefore including this biannual world will be proposed, but not yet submitted to a vote. The UEFA president has already let it be known that he is totally against this idea, even if each country will have the right to speak in this discussion which could all the same upset the habits of the world calendar. Since its inception in 1930, the World Cup has always been an event that takes place every four years, but this long wait could end with the repetition of events every two years.