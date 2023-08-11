What if Lineth Beerensteyn had made those two huge chances in the extra time of the quarter finals of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand? However, ‘what if’ does not count in top sport: the World Cup is over for the Orange Lionesses, who lost 2-1 against Spain after extra time and a duel full of emotions.

Reducing the gap with the world top is one thing, winning from that world top is still a bridge too far for the Netherlands. After a narrow practice defeat against Germany and the draw in the group stage against the United States, the third top match under Andries Jonker had to be a charm. After a quarter-final full of emotions, that did not work against Spain.

You have a roller coaster of emotions and you have Stefanie van der Gragt’s roller coaster. With an incredibly clumsy handball in the 81st minute, she caused a penalty and seemed to be the poor girl of the last game in her career. Mariona Caldentey used the penalty and thought to shoot Spain to the semi-finals, but in the 91st minute ‘Steel Steef’ personally took care of the extension of the match and her career as a full-fledged Orange striker. In that extension, however, it still went wrong. After huge opportunities for Lineth Beerensteyn, Salma Paralluelo became the heroine of Spain. End World Cup, end career for Van der Gragt.

Spanish players, Spanish fans, even Spanish journalists: they all could hardly believe that extra time had to be involved. The 32,021 fans in the Sky Stadium loved it. And the extension was indeed amazing. Just as it was a miracle that Spain had not scored in the first half. That was thanks to Daphne van Domselaar, the post and the VAR. Spain had already scored eleven goal attempts before the break, the Netherlands zero. Only Esmee Brugts saw a stray cross go just wide, but the Netherlands created nothing else.

Salma Paralluelo hits the inside of the post. © REUTERS



Especially Esther González and Alba Redondo were a plague for the Dutch defense. González showed up for Van Domselaar within five minutes, but pushed the ball wide. Then Redondo was completely free, but was unable to find a teammate. Those first five minutes turned out to be an omen for a match in which the Dutch hardly had anything to say. After fifteen minutes it could have been 3-0 or 4-0. Redondo hit the post twice in one action. First, her header was cleverly tapped on the post by Van Domselaar, after which she hit the post again in the rebound. Happiness for the Netherlands, which played with Damaris Egurrola as a replacement for the suspended Daniëlle van de Donk. See also Russian attack | Ukraine is waiting for a massive aid package - The group coordinating the arms aid meets in Ramstein

The luck lasted for a long time for the Orange, because eight minutes before half-time the deserved 1-0 seemed to come for Spain. The ball again reached González via Redondo. She tapped in the ball, but the cheer of the Spanish striker was short-lived: the VAR had found offside and was therefore partly responsible for the 0-0 halftime score.

,,Football is a strange game”, said Andries Jonker before the quarterfinals. He was referring to Japan’s 4-0 win over Spain in the group stage, but his statement was also fully confirmed in this quarter-final. For example, when an almost hopeless Netherlands received a penalty after an hour. Lynn Wilms, who was cold in the field, dismissed Lineth Beerensteyn, who went to the ground after a push from Irene Paredes. Frappart pointed to the spot, but changed his mind after the intervention of the VAR.

© ANP



Spanish disbelief gave way to Spanish relief and in the 81st minute even to Spanish joy when Van der Gragt made hands in a stupid way. Frappart needed the VAR to eventually give a penalty, but after it was used by Caldentey, the World Cup seemed over for the Orange. With an emphasis on ‘seem’. Suddenly there was Van der Gragt who caused an unprecedented Dutch explosion of joy. In the 91st minute she was sent off for Victoria Pelova and as if she never did otherwise she shot the ball into the side net: 1-1, extra time, of both Van der Gragt’s career and the match.

In that extra time, Spain seemed to be upset by the huge damper and it was Beerensteyn who got two enormous opportunities for eternal fame. The lightning-fast Juventus attacker first played herself very well, but shot wide, after which she also shot the ball over the goal from a cross. She stood with her hands in her hair for a long time. Full of disbelief.

Disbelief that became even greater when it hit the other side. Paralluelo, who had previously shot the ball against Van der Gragt’s hand, sent Aniek Nouwen into the woods with a simple feint and then shot the ball against the ropes via the inside of the post. The blow was not recovered by the Orange. The Netherlands again received praise for its frivolous play, especially in the group stage, but it did not yield a prize. See also Gui Waetge, Founding partner of W Capital - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO





view important updates 120’+3′ Second overtime ended 111′ 2-1 GOAL by Salma Paralluelo! Aw, aw, aw! After two top chances for Lineth Beerestein strikes Salma Paralluelo in the counter. Does the Netherlands still have resilience left? 110′ Again Beeresteyn! after a throw-in, the ball bounces at her feet, but she shoots over. 107 Mega chance Beeresteyn! Ooooh, that was almost Lineth Beeresteyn. The Juventus striker should actually score eye-to-eye with Catalina Coll, but Beeresteyn pricks the ball wide. What an opportunity! 105′ Start second overtime 106′ Stefanie van der Gragt is replaced by Kerstin Casparij 105’+3′ First overtime ended 105′ Tension rises to a boiling point in Wellington. There has been no question of good football in extra time for a long time. The Orange mainly holds back, but gives Spain much more than in regular playing time. 96′ Damaris Egurrola is replaced by Caitlin Dijkstra 94′ Oh dear! There was an intruder Katja Snoijs almost, but a Spanish defender intervenes just in time. The Lionesses got off to a good start, Spain suddenly looks a bit fragile. 05:07

First half extra time started! Vivianne Miedema is no longer in London, but we will continue for at least thirty minutes.

Anyone else really nervous? And tired but wide awake at the same time? 🫣🇳🇱 #ESPNED — Vivianne Miedema (@VivianneMiedema) August 11, 2023

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. 90’+14′ End of second half It didn’t look like it for ninety minutes, but due to a goal from Stefanie van der Gragt in the 91st minute, we will go to extra time in Wellington at Spain-Netherlands! ©AFP

90’+1′ 1-1 GOAL by Stefanie van der Gragt! Incredible! Stephanie van der Gragt does it, in stoppage time! It is precisely the player who gave Spain the penalty kick – and lead – after a stupid handball that makes the equalizer out of nowhere. The defender, by national coach Andrew Jonker sent to the frontline, scores a perfect goal with a thud. By the way, twelve minutes are added. See also Winter turning point in the Ukraine war? Kyiv is preparing for maneuvers in "frozen territory". 89′ Esmee Brugts is replaced by Aniek Nouwen 85′ Sherida Spitse is replaced by Katja Snoeijs 81′ 1-0 GOAL (Penalty) by Mariona Caldentey! There is work to be done for the Lionesses when Caldentey hits the post from eleven meters. Another nine minutes and now all brakes have to be released at the Orange. © REUTERS

79′ VAR: Penalty confirmed Frappart can do little else after the intervention of the VAR after Van der Gragt – a bit stupid – has made hands. 77′ Laia Codina is replaced by Ivana Andrés 73′ The Orange is crawling out of its shell a bit more now and seems (finally) to get some grip on Spain. Now create another chance. 71′ Alba Redondo is replaced by Salma Paralluelo

load more



Statistics

Line-up





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

World Cup Match Center

Check here the complete schedule of the 2023 Women’s World Cup in New Zealand and Australia, including all results.

View the final positions in the Groups and the schedule from the eighth finals below





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all our videos about the Orange Lionesses here