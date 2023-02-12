COURCHEVEL. «For 23 minutes I had sweet dreams, then Odermatt arrived… and it’s over»: with a joke Florian Schieder comments on the seventh place, the best of the Italians, in his descent of the World Championship on the Courchevel slope. Marco Odermatt (1’47″05) won in front of an adoring crowd and with a masterful performance, his first downhill success ever. He is the new king of world skiing. «I tried everything, I pushed to the end. It was my best race”. For Switzerland he is the new Roger Federer, but of skiing. “For me he has always been an idol”.

Success of power and show, a freestyle in which there was everything, from his new way of skiing to his being fluid. Everyone, including the still silver Norwegian Aleksander Kilde, bows to the snow Martian, a new but multi-purpose Hirscher. «I won these two silvers, I didn’t lose the race but I won the silver – says Kilde who looks at his silver with shining eyes -. I tried to be as fast as possible, there are only two corners that I didn’t interpret to the max. I gave everything.” Does the race sometimes feel like a two-man race with Odermatt? “Sure, sometimes it feels like that, we follow each other. It’s funny because there’s rivalry but in a joyful way. Of course I’m happy for his gold, when someone deserves it that’s right. It’s not easy to win gold in downhill, we’ve understood it for some time that Marco is a super athlete». Bronze medal for Alexander Cameron who takes Canada back to the speed podium.

Italy is off the podium, taking care of the bitterness of Dominik Paris, tied for eighth with Miha Hrobat, and hopes that the captain will be able to fully recover by the end of the season. Greetings Matteo Marsaglia: on the side of the track he announces his farewell to top skiing, he will then leave only at the end of the season: «A wonderful career, I dream of saying goodbye at the Soldeu finals», says the Roman. Further back is Mattia Casse, twentieth at 1″83: «I didn’t understand the track and I couldn’t find the feeling».

The Italy of technical director Max Carca is working to get to Milan-Cortina 2026 with valuable young players. “But it takes time, you have to be patient.” Meanwhile, Switzerland screams madly with joy at having brought home the title of the downhill, “La Gara”. Austria is defeated, wooden medal with Marco Schwarz at 0″89, too close for the Wunderteam.