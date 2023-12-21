The German ski women around Lena Dürr, who came third in the World Cup, can't get the curve in France. The night slalom is over for them after the first round. US star Mikaela Shiffrin narrowly misses the next victory.

It wasn't meant to be today: Lena Dürr made a serious driving mistake on the demanding route and was eliminated. Image: dpa

Dhe German ski racers experienced a debacle at the last slalom before Christmas. Lena Dürr, Emma Aicher and Andrea Filser were eliminated in the first round of the night event in Courchevel, France on Thursday. Jessica Hilzinger also didn't make it into the second run.

The Slovakian Olympic champion Petra Vlhova celebrated her 30th World Cup success. The exceptional US rider Mikaela Shiffrin, who was in the lead at half time, came second, 0.24 seconds behind. Third place went to the Austrian Katharina Troupe.

The early exit was a disappointment, especially for Dürr, who came third in the World Cup. In the first three slaloms of the season, the athlete from SV Germering came second, third and fourth. In Courchevel, on the challenging course and in difficult external conditions, she pulled over after just 20 seconds. Teammate Filser only made it to the first pole. Aicher started well, but then also made a mistake.