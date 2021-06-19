Alassio – The improvement in the health situation and the positive survey among the countries where the discipline is practiced convinced the Italian and International Federation: in autumn 2021 Alassio will again be the capital of Sport Bocce. After hosting the Youth Championship two years ago, from Monday 11 to Saturday 16 October the Palaravizza will be the scene of the Women’s & Senior World Championship in the flight specialty. The decision was officially taken last Tuesday during the session of Federal Council, sturned to Rome in the prestigious setting of the CONI Hall of Honor, in the presence of the highest authority of Italian sport, Giovanni Malagò, who was also shown a video presentation of the Alassino event.

Well eight titles up for grabs: the five women (individual, couple, precision shooting, progressive shooting and relay) foreseen in the original program, will in fact be added that of the mixed couple, which will be assigned for the first time in Alassio, and two men (given the postponement to 2023 of the next World Cup), that is to say the individual test and the one in pairs. As per tradition, the latter will be combined with the Prince of Monaco Cup.

The organization, which has already been running for a few months, is managed by Colba (Bocce Alassio Local Organizing Committee) supported by the promoters of the Liguria Region, the Municipality of Alassio and the Italian Bocce Federation, with whom a program agreement will be signed in the coming days.

“Testimonial” of the event is the blue Caterina Venturini, reigning world champion in the specialty of the individual: Friulian, she is the holder of the title in 2018 in China.

“With relief and great enthusiasm – the words of Roberta Zucchinetti, city councilor with responsibility for Sport – we have had the confirmation of an event that for us is part of a much broader plan with a view to strengthening the role of our city as a reference point for retreats and international sporting events. We are working on renovation of the Palasport and on further expansion projects of other structures, faithful to a path we have started three years ago. The health emergency has not changed our goals, on the contrary it has pushed us to consider even more targeted to ensure the safety of athletes. After all, Alassio has started again with sport and now, with bowls, it is preparing to host the Targa d’Oro Trophy and the Women’s World Cup, making the name of our city shine far beyond national borders. Not only that: on the occasion of the World Cup an important conference on women’s sport will be organized, which promises to be of great interest due to the participation of speakers of international fame ”.

“For the optimism that distinguishes us, we have always thought that this year the World Cup could be staged regularly – he declares the president of Colba, Carlo Bresciano – and therefore we have been working on it for a long time. Let’s say we never stopped, even when the health situation forced us to reschedule everything last year. Our project includes three World Championships and this is the second act. I thank the president of the Italian Federation, Marco Giunio Da Sanctis, and that of the International Federation, Frederic Ruis, for the trust they have placed in us. We expect 20 to 25 countries, from all continents. We are ready to put all necessary protocols in place and the event will take place safely for both athletes and the public. I am sure that this event will be a great spot for the sport of bowls. The event will be ennobled by the presence of Prince Albert who has accepted our invitation to attend the final on Saturday 16 and will deliver the trophy that bears his name to the new world champions. The inauguration ceremony on Tuesday 12 will also include the exhibition of specialists from Paralympic bowl “.

“The sport of bowls has a great tradition in Liguria, so much so that the current law on sport includes this activity among the most practiced disciplines in the area – says the regional councilor for sport Simona Ferro -. This event had been missing for some years in Italy and had never taken place in Liguria. We are honored. Alassio is well known in the world of bowls also for the historic Targa d’oro, the most popular competition in Italy and, thanks to a first-rate organization, the event takes place in a sports hall transformed for the occasion a large bowling green. I got to know the president Bresciano and his collaborators who are carrying out this beautiful project. I am honored to participate and I will do it with great pleasure. As councilor for equal opportunities I can only be pleased that Liguria can host a Women’s World Cup and that among the collateral initiatives there is also a conference on the role of women in sport ”.