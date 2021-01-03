E.t was perhaps the biggest question in the run-up to this World Cup, which was held in an empty hall for the first time: Can the highlight of the darts season convince even without fans? Was the increased public attention in recent years due to the fascination of the sport or the bizarre and uniqueness of the event? Specifically: Would the TV viewers switch off without the usual colorful frame of the pictures from London?

The answer is known three weeks later. And it is clear. As much as the costumed fans and their chants were missed, coverage figures and TV ratings show that the sport and its protagonists can ride the wave alone.

James Wade throws first nine-darters at the World Cup in five years James Wade threw the first nine-darter at the World Championship in almost five years. With nine throws he set the 501 points to zero. In the end, the perfect game doesn’t help him.

James Wade threw the first nine-darter in five years, Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting set a new record with 13 high finishes in their semi-finals, and the highest mark of 862 thrown 180s should be surpassed in the final. The product quality was outstanding and the audience appreciated the quality that was offered.

He was also given a lot for the time he invested during the three weeks. The increased power density among the world’s elite created moments of tension non-stop. No less than 14 matches were decided in the last leg of the final set. Any questions?

Obviously. An editor at Südwestrundfunk dedicated his column to the World Cup shortly before Christmas. There was something surprising to read: “How darts, a boring sport with bellied players, could become so popular will always remain a mystery to Martin Rupps.”

Impressive quality: Michael van Gerwen started the World Cup with three wins, but then lost in one of the best matches in World Cup history Source: Getty Images / Luke Walker

One would like to recommend the match of Michael van Gerwen against Joe Cullen, Dave Chisnall against van Gerwen, or Gabriel Clemens against Peter Wright and Clemens against Krzysztof Ratajski. The first round of 16 for a German was watched by 2.2 million viewers at Sport1, who are likely to have pounded their thighs with excitement and tension. One can criticize the sport of darts. But boring? Well.

It becomes more difficult with continuous text. The author recalls that in darts, “only two people would throw arrows at a target”. A shortening that sounds similarly boring in tennis (two people hit a felt ball over a net), in a 100-meter run (eight people sprint on a straight track) or football (22 people run after a ball).

At least he justifies his dislike: “For me, sport is not just about fast speeds or accuracy, but also about aesthetics and athleticism. A figure skater conquered my heart with her beautiful freestyle. The ski jumper makes an eagle-like flight. The wrestler is reminiscent of Olympia in ancient Greece. “

What a fallacy. What presumption. Anyone who defines sport in terms of aesthetics alone has not understood the fascination of competition. Isn’t it precisely the diversity that makes sport? The variation of different requirements and talents in the respective disciplines?

Sport can mean pure physique, but it can also require grace. Athletes sometimes need tactics, sometimes technique, strength, psyche, expression, endurance or fine motor skills.

But what all sports from car racing to decathlon have in common is competition. The competition, and with it the desire to measure yourself against others. To be better than the opponent (s). Sport is 2: 1 goals, 21.43 seconds, 160 kilograms or 180 points.

Darts is competition and maximally inclusive

You don’t have to like darts as a sport, but recognize it as it. Darts is a pure sporting competition. Clearly measurable, readable, comprehensible for everyone and compressed to 8 millimeters narrow fields.

It works without subjective evaluations by referees or judges, weather influences or other external factors. Hit or no hit – it’s that simple and that’s why it’s so fascinating. Whoever does not recognize mental and precision sports has never loved competition.

Citing sports such as figure skating or wrestling as evidence that darts are not authorized seems downright grotesque. Anyone looking for aesthetics alone should perhaps go to a museum.

To make matters worse, Sportsfreund, or rather: Esthete, Rupps sells his slipping at the expense of overweight people. “Darts, the sport for fat people” is written above his lines, which are characterized by the aversion to everything above the slim line: “Mountains of meat are obviously part of preparation for a competition in this sport.”

With strength and mass: tennis professional Serena Williams is one of the most successful athletes in history Source: Getty Images / Fred Lee

Does he know that overweight athletes also compete in hammer throwing, weight lifting, golf, heavyweight boxing, tennis and American football, rugby, bowling and many other disciplines?

In fact, the insult is a huge plus in darts. It is correct: he can also be played by overweight people. As well as thin, small, large, disabled, old, young, poor and rich. One board, three arrows, one wall, one screw. Anyone can dart. With everyone and against everyone. That too is one of the secrets of success. Great sport!