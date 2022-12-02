The former footballer Antonio Cassano, through his Instagram profile, has returned to attack Cristiano Ronaldo. Here are his statements

"Portugal didn't deserve to win on Monday because Uruguay had 4-5 sensational chances. The Lusitanians have talents that I really like like Joao Felix and Cancelo. The problem, if anything, is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has never missed them. Also the other night he wanted to score despite the ball having passed a quarter of an hour before. CR7 then takes away space from the other boys… He doesn't give a damn, he just wants to score. Portugal have a lot of talent but there's this conundrum Cristiano Ronaldo who thinks he's the best. He's gone for me."