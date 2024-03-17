Saalbach – A great one Federica Brignone the last one won in 2.20.75 giant of the season. For her it is the sixth success of an excellent season and the 27th of her career: best Italian in history. The New Zealander on the podium with her Alice Robinson in 2.21.41 and the Norwegian Thea Stjernesund on 2.21.72.

There is nothing for Federica to do in her impossible mission to get 95 points back on the Swiss Lara Gut-Behrami to win the giant's cup.

In fact, after a prudent tactical race, 10th place in 2.23.27 was enough for the Swiss to win not only the giant slalom cup but above all, with two races to spare, her second world cup after the one in 2016.

The Piedmontese Marta Bassino, the second Italian in the race, instead took a disastrous ride and ended up outside without any apparent damage. Good performance in this giant also for Lara Colturi, 17 year old Italian but competing for Albania, who finished 11th in 2.23.40. Now in Saalbach a little break. Then on Friday it will be the super-G's turn and on Saturday the downhill with Gut-Behrami also aiming for these two cups.