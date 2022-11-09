Turin – The Brazilian national team, among the favorites, will present himself at the World Cup with the defense of Juventus: the three components of the three-man line against Inter, have been called up by the coach Tite. Danilo (46 appearances, one goal) and Alex Sandro (37, 2) are firm points with a long experience behind them (both debuted in 2011), Bremer represents a novelty, having received baptism only in September: called for the friendly against Ghana and Tunisia, he was sent out for the first time against the Black Stars, once in place of Tiago Silva. Already twenty-four, he had never had the opportunity to wear green and gold even in the youth selections, but the extraordinary growth and high performance of the last few years at Toro, plus the excellent inclusion at Juve, have allowed the boy from Itapitanga, unearthed in the ‘Atletico Mineiro from the then grenade ds Gianluca Petrachi and paid just 5 million euros, to recover the lost ground.

Tite, at the dawn of the championship season, sent on his trail his son Matheus Bachi and Fabio Mahseredijian, his close collaborators and members of the technical commission of the Seleçao, immediately receiving highly positive reports: bypassed, consequently, Rodrigo Caio and Lucas Verissimo, the Juventus player also beat Roma’s Ibanez in a sprint. Do not think that the choice was facilitated by the precarious conditions of the Flamengo and Benfica power plants or that the bad performance of the Giallorossi in the derby had an impact: Bremer would have been the chosen one anyway and the confidences of the coach offer full confirmation. «He was called up because of his high performances with Torino and Juventus – he explained -: perhaps we were wrong not to observe him closely first, he deserved more attention for a longer time. When he arrived, right from the first matches and from the first training sessions, he immediately showed great confidence ».

Seleçao in retreat in Turin

The three bianconeri (also assigned the numbers: Bremer will have 22, Danilo the 2 and Alex Sandro the 6) will also be the hosts at Continassa because Brazil has chosen the Juventus training center for the preparation for the World Cup: arrival on Monday 14, departure for Doha on Saturday 19. And for Dani Alves it will be an amarcord: the Pumas winger, at Juve in 2016-2017, has in fact been called up and will thus be able to savor the atmosphere of the World Cup after losing Russia 2018 through injury. Thirty-nine, he will become the oldest ever to participate in the event: a record taken from Djalma Santos who was 37 in 1966. –