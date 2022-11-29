Hassan Al-Thawadi, head of the World Cup organizing committee, says that “four to five hundred” have been killed during the preparations for the tournament. Earlier, the committee in Qatar always mentioned a number of three, just like FIFA, by the way. Al-Thawadi makes his statements in an interview with British TV presenter Piers Morgan.
