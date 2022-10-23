Auckland – The Italian Women’s National Team writes an unforgettable page in the history of blue rugby. In Auckland, on the third and final day of Pool B of the New Zealand Rugby World Cup, the XV coached by Andrea di Giandomenico and captained by Elisa Giordano overtook Japan 21-8 and conquered the qualification for the quarter-finals of the world championship. , from the first edition of the men’s Rugby World Cup to today, to no FIR National Team.

There qualification to the quarter-finals – to know the name of the opponent, Italy will have to wait for the result of England v South Africa and Canada v United States, which will decide the ranking of the top eight teams – reaches the end of 80 minutes suffered, against a Japan that, after a first half an hour besieged in his own half, he holds up to the Azzurre with an arrembante performance on the breakdowns, recovering lots of balls and keeping the Italians under pressure until the last quarter of an hour when a place by Sillari first and the final goal of the veteran Melissa Bettoni they dig the furrow that launches Giordano and his companions towards the goal so often dreamed of and, in the Italian night, finally reached.

