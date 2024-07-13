Amr Obaid (Cairo)

Similar to Spain’s “miracle”, which was achieved in a previous decade, when “La Roja” won the “Euro 2008” championship title and followed it with the World Cup title in the 2010 World Cup and then “Euro 2012”, the Argentine national team dreams of achieving this “rare achievement” in its continent, as no “Latin” champion has succeeded in placing the World Cup between the two South American Cup titles, by winning the “Copa/World Cup/Copa”, and the “legendary” Lionel Messi and his companions have a “golden” opportunity to equal the European achievement of “El Matador”, in the “Latin way”, when they face their Colombian counterpart in the final of the current “Copa 2024”.

Since Uruguay won the “first” World Cup in 1930, no “Latin” team has been able to combine those consecutive championships, although the “Celestial” itself succeeded in adding the “Copa America 1935” title to its trophy cabinet immediately after winning the “World Cup 1930”, but before that it was satisfied with occupying third place in the “Copa 1929”, which Argentina hosted and also won after defeating Uruguay in the last matches of the tournament, for the “Celestial” to repay the debt harshly in the “World Cup” final after only 8 months, and before winning the “World Cup 1950”, the Uruguayan national team came in sixth place in the “Copa 1949” and then third in the 1953 version.

Brazil tops the world and continental list, as it has won the World Cup the most, but it has not been able to achieve this “rare” achievement throughout its long history, as it was “runner-up” twice in the 1957 and 1959 South American tournaments, and between them it won its first World Cup title in 1958. Although the “Copa” was held again in 1959, it finished third in it before winning the 1962 World Cup, then won fourth place in the “Copa 1963”, and while it withdrew from the Latin Cup in 1967 and the tournament was suspended until 1975, it won the World Cup for the third time in 1970 and then settled for third place in the “Copa America 1975”.

But the “Seleção” returned in the modern era to achieve a “remarkable” achievement, when it won the “Copa” titles in 1997 and 1999 after being crowned world champions in the “1994 World Cup”, which was repeated in the “Copa 2004 and 2007” tournaments after lifting the World Cup in 2002, but the “Copa” tournaments that preceded the two World Cups were against the “Samba Dancers”, as it came in second place in the 1995 edition and was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 2001 tournament!

As for Argentina, only Messi and his teammates have done justice to them on this list recently, when they won the “Copa 2021” title before winning the “World Cup 2022”, and now they are looking for a second “Spanish-style” title in their continental championship, because the “Tango Dancers” won their first World Cup title in 1978, preceded by an exit from the group stage in “Copa 1975”, which was repeated in the 1979 tournament, while they also left the group stage in “Copa 1983” before winning the “World Cup 1986”, then settled for fourth place in “Copa America 1987”.