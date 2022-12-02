Nader (a pseudonym), a 45-year-old who is obsessed with betting, explains: “There are a number of websites in countries that legalize gambling, each of which has an agent in Lebanon, who is the head of the cell, and has a large number of brokers who manage betting.”

Nader added, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “On the basis that betting is illegal in Lebanon, it needs a facade, and it is often a cafe, a barbershop, or over the phone.”

And he continues, “Since the start of the World Cup, I have earned nearly 89 million Lebanese pounds. I have not ventured into big numbers, but I will start doing so in the final qualifiers.”

And he highlights: “A large segment of followers does not look at the World Cup as a sporting event only, but rather sees it as an opportunity to reap profits, by betting on matches, and letting luck play its role, especially in these days that witness unprecedented unemployment among youth in Lebanon.”

And he explains: “In practice, betting starts with hundreds to reach millions, and the mastermind is a broker, and women also participate with us.. The broker sets the rules before the start of the match. A person may bet 100,000 on the victory of a specific team, and if he wins, he will recover the hundred and above a million, and so on.” .

And Nadir continues: “The World Cup bets get the results of matches, goals and mistakes, and even on yellow and red cards. As for the value of the bet, it starts from 100,000 pounds and above, and there is no ceiling for the amount.”

And he continues: “In most of Beirut’s cafes that host World Cup fans, bettors sit in various corners without showing themselves that they are publicly betting, and counting begins. .

And he concludes: “There are those who spend the night on the road after the loss, and there are those who return home with abundant money.”

In another scene inside one of the cafes in the popular areas of Beirut, which installed giant screens in front of the audience, enthusiasm was overwhelming the atmosphere, especially in the first half after the Tunisian goal was scored, but the situation turned to sadness and silence in the second half after the course of the match changed, with the exception of one young man who was smiling. The look of happiness on his face.

But this young man was not a fan of the French team, according to what one of his friends told Sky News Arabia, when asked why he was happy?

The answer was that he bet with one of his friends on the outcome of the match in the amount of $50 and won many bets since the beginning of the World Cup and that he had been unemployed for months, and found in the World Cup an opportunity to earn some money.

What does sociology say?

Sociologist Nizam Ibrahim stops at the phenomenon of betting that “sweeps the Lebanese social circles, rich and poor, and the deteriorating economic situation may be one of its causes, but it is not the only one.”

Ibrahim adds to Sky News Arabia: “There is a psychological dimension associated with the human psyche that tends to challenge, adventure, and self-affirmation. It is remarkable that we also find the female component in the game.”

He explains that: “There are no betting offices in Lebanon, including football-related betting, and if this happens, it is done through the special relationship between the concerned individuals only.”

The absence of control

As for the approximate number of money circulating in Lebanon in betting, Ibrahim says: “It reaches millions of dollars if the bet goes up.”

He points out that “there are influential people who bet their money, even through illegal websites,” noting that “the pursuit of violators is completely absent from the state’s diaries.”

And whether trading in bets affects the exchange rate today, economic sources suggested to Sky News Arabia that there would be no direct link between the two matters, as bets are mostly made in Lebanese pounds, and there is no need for bettors to buy dollars to bet.