Gianni Infantino, Fifa -Boss: “This is a message of unity in a divided world. (…) I know that we will have a World Cup that will meet the expectations of the world.”

Alliance, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and Football Supporters Europe: “Fifa cannot claim that it was unaware of the massive risks involved in hosting its most important event in a country that tramples on human rights. The same applies to the national football associations that voted in favor of this decision. It is clear that unless immediate countermeasures are taken and comprehensive reforms are addressed, the 2034 World Cup will be marked by oppression, discrimination and exploitation on a large scale.”

SZ Plus Opinion Awarding of the 2034 World Cup :As long as football follows Infantino, criticism of Saudi Arabia is hypocritical Comment by Thomas Kistner

Sabine Poschmann, sports policy spokeswoman for the SPD parliamentary group: “I cannot politically approve of the award. When it comes to human rights, Saudi Arabia is at least as problematic as Qatar. In general, the system in which Fifa operates awards is unacceptable, as people have to fear disadvantages for themselves if they vote differently. The fact that it is now possible to award several tournaments at the same time again and that FIFA has thus reversed its own reform is also not a good sign for the future.

Philip Krämer and Boris Mijatovic, The Greens: “The process for awarding the The 2034 Men’s World Cup in Saudi Arabia marks a sobering return to old patterns: a lack of transparency, a lack of competition and backroom agreements that lack any democratic control. Today’s decision is the sad conclusion to a game that was prepared and staged for a long time.”

Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International: “Fifa has shown at every stage of the bidding process that its commitment to human rights is a farce. FIFA’s reckless decision to award the 2034 World Cup to Saudi Arabia without ensuring human rights protection will put many lives at risk.”

English Football Association (FA): “Football is a global game, it is for everyone. Our commitment to diversity and inclusion means being respectful of everyone, all religions and cultures. We believe that hosting a World Cup can be a catalyst for positive change, best achieved through collaboration with host nations. We will work with FIFA and UEFA to ensure that commitments to respect all human rights are upheld.”

Wolfgang Bartosch, interim president of the Austrian Football Association: “A major event like a World Cup represents an opportunity for all organizers to have a sustained discussion about social standards and conditions in the host country and thereby improve them. The entire world looks at these countries and this ensures more transparency and pressure from outside. We want to build bridges and reach out.”