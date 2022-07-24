Sunday, July 24, 2022
World Cup Athletics | The decathlete ran a dazzling time in the 400 meters, only ME competitor Ashton Eaton has run harder

July 24, 2022
in World Europe
Puerto Rico’s Ayden Owens-Delerme is looking for his first major win.

Eugene, Oregon

Damian WARNER had a hard time on the first day of the decathlon on Saturday.

The Canadian Olympic champion’s thigh cramped in the final event of the day in the 400 meters, and he stopped. Warner was eleventh after four races, but the races on the second day have generally been good for him.

The match is led by the 22-year-old from Puerto Rico Ayden Owens-Delerme, who has 4,606 points. He has no previous success in value competitions, but has competed at his best with 8,457 points.

Owens-Delerme ran the second fastest time ever in the decathlon at 400 meters: 45.09.

American Ashton Eaton ran 45.00 in his ME series at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. At that time, Eaton was the first to cross the 9,000 point mark after receiving 9,045 points.

Canada’s Pierce LePage continues the match for second (4,485) and the United States Zachery Ziemek third (4,469). Norwegian Sander Skotheim is seventh (4,331). He jumped a height of 217 centimeters.

See also  US sanctions against Russia will affect banks and sovereign debt

