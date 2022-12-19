World Cup, Antinelli’s outburst: “A person wanted to eliminate me from Rai by making slander”

Once the spotlights on the World Cup are turned off, the controversies between the Rai sports presenters light up. After the question and answer with Paola Ferrari, resulting from the death of Mario Sconcerti, Alessandro Antinelli has returned to rail against those who would have “insulted him for months in the corridors” of Rai

The journalist who conducted the pre- and post-match matches of Qatar 2022 had dedicated a few tweets to thanks to collaborators and colleagues after Argentina’s final victory in yesterday afternoon’s spectacular final. “Before being super commentators, you are super people and friends. Thanks Lele Adani, Claudio Marchisio, Mister Strama, Dige and Sebino. You are the best Raisport team ever ”, he wrote, after thanking the deputy director of Rai Sport Donatella Scarnati, that she will retire after the world cup. Then the lunge. “Finally, a personal matter: my last 4 months have not been easy. I would like to send a message to the person who tried to ELIMINATE ME by fabricating slander, to whoever insulted me for months in the corridors of Saxa shouting abuse of all kinds,” Antinelli wrote in a first tweet, followed by another jab. “I don’t hate you. Hate is a feeling that doesn’t belong to me. I feel sorry for you because with money and power you can buy everything but heart and competence never. Sorry for the long message. Merry Christmas in advance everyone ”, he added, without specifying who he was referring to. An attack that came a few hours after a heated exchange with colleague Paola Ferrari, excluded from the team sent to Qatar for the world championships.

Merry Christmas in advance everyone. — Alessandro Antinelli (@AleAntinelli) December 19, 2022

“He was close to minus until 15 days ago and he said to me: ‘Don’t get angry if they excluded you from the World Cup for…’. Now I can’t say, it wouldn’t be nice towards those who make them”, the first tweet of the presenter following the death of the former director of Il Corriere dello Sport, Mario Sconcerti.

“There are those who manage to exploit even the death of Mario Sconcerti for their sinister interests. I am disgusted. Forgive Mario and have a good trip”, wrote Antinelli, to which Ferrari immediately replied. “Shut up, it’s better”, the response tweet of the former presenter of the Sunday sports. “I talk as much and when I want. Order him inside your house and let Mario rest in peace ”, Antinelli countered instead. “Mario was my friend and certainly not yours. And so I repeat once again, shut up, it’s better“, Ferrari’s reply, who then corrected the shot. “You are all right. Mario Sconcerti deserves only respect, love and gratitude. I apologize to all of you if personal problems have overridden these feelings in an impolite way”.