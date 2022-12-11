After Grant Wahl, another journalist died during the World Cup in Qatar. It’s about the photojournalist Khalid Al-Misslamwho worked for Al-Kass TV and he was busy covering the tournament on Saturday when he suddenly passed away.

“We mourn the death of our photographer,” he wrote in a tweet from the broadcaster. Al-Kass TV is a Qatari television that is part of the beIN Sports network. The causes of death are still unknown, according to some local media such as PeninsulaQatar And Gulf Times.

قنوات الكاس تنعي وفاة خالد المسلم المصور بإدارة الإبداع، تغمده الله بواسع رحمته واسكنه فسيح جناته pic.twitter.com/OC3yo7o5lG — قنوات الكاس (@alkasschannel) December 10, 2022

Just yesterday another mourning in journalism: that of Grant Wahl, 48, a high-profile reporter of the CBS Sports, based in the United States, who died while watching the Netherlands-Argentina match. According to the US radio broadcaster NPR, Wahl collapsed in the press box as the game drew to a close. The medical staff gave first aid before taking him away on a stretcher, but there was nothing they could do. Wahl had worked for the famous magazine Sports Illustrated as a football specialist before joining the CBS Sports in 2021.



